Ramírez returns to Guardians' lineup after missing time because of a sprained right ankle

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez falls after reaching first base on a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Friday, May 2, 2025.

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez falls after reaching first base on a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Friday, May 2, 2025.
52 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) — Cleveland Guardians star José Ramírez was back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Blue Jays, two days after the third baseman left in the third inning because of a mild right ankle sprain.

The six-time All-Star was injured when he stumbled and fell while crossing first base on an infield single. Ramírez went down after being struck in the back by a throw from Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt.

Ramírez was batting third Sunday against right-hander Bowden Francis.

Ramírez sat out Saturday when Cleveland beat Toronto 5-3. He went 2 for 2 before departing Friday, boosting his average to .274. He has five home runs and 15 RBIs in 31 games.

In last Thursday's 4-3 victory over Minnesota, Ramírez became the first primary third baseman to reach 250 homers and 250 stolen bases.

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez dives back into first base on a pickoff-attempt in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Cleveland, Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez reacts after stealing second base, his 250th career steal, in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Cleveland, Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, right, celebrates with teammate Daniel Schneemann (10) after scoring the winning run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Cleveland, Thursday, May 1, 2025.

