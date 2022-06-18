Ramirez out of Cleveland's lineup due to sore right thumb

Manager Terry Francona said Ramírez jammed the thumb during a swing about 10 days ago and then aggravated it during the Guardians' recent series in Colorado. Ramírez will have it checked out again Sunday before Cleveland travels to Minnesota to begin a three-game series on Tuesday.

Ramírez — who has an eight-game hitting streak — leads the American League with 62 RBIs and is tied with Boston's Rafael Devers with 40 extra-base hits. Ramírez's .305 batting average is eighth in the AL.