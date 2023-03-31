X

Ramirez leads the Columbus Crew against Real Salt Lake

news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
Christian Ramirez leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with Real Salt Lake after scoring two goals against Atlanta United

Real Salt Lake (1-3-0) vs. Columbus Crew (2-2-1)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus -122, Real Salt Lake +313, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Ramirez leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with Real Salt Lake after a two-goal performance against Atlanta United.

The Crew compiled a 10-8-16 record overall in the 2022 season while finishing 7-4-6 in home matches. The Crew averaged 1.4 goals on 4.4 shots on goal per game a season ago.

RSL put together a 12-11-11 record overall in 2022 while finishing 3-9-6 in road matches. RSL scored 43 goals last season, averaging 1.3 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Kevin Molino (injured), Josh Williams (injured).

RSL: Havelange Beni De Dieu Kei Wonflonhi Jean-Desire (injured), Zack Farnsworth (injured), Scott Caldwell (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
West Chester insurer receives state tax credit, plans to double...
2
First book published at 9: Hamilton fourth-grader is already an author
3
National rank: Miami University’s digital gaming among America’s Top 10
4
Medical, Social Security information compromised in Middletown nursing...
5
Burglary leads to SWAT incident in Hamilton
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top