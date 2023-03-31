Ramirez leads the Columbus Crew against Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake (1-3-0) vs. Columbus Crew (2-2-1)
Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Columbus -122, Real Salt Lake +313, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Christian Ramirez leads the Columbus Crew into a matchup with Real Salt Lake after a two-goal performance against Atlanta United.
The Crew compiled a 10-8-16 record overall in the 2022 season while finishing 7-4-6 in home matches. The Crew averaged 1.4 goals on 4.4 shots on goal per game a season ago.
RSL put together a 12-11-11 record overall in 2022 while finishing 3-9-6 in road matches. RSL scored 43 goals last season, averaging 1.3 per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Kevin Molino (injured), Josh Williams (injured).
RSL: Havelange Beni De Dieu Kei Wonflonhi Jean-Desire (injured), Zack Farnsworth (injured), Scott Caldwell (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.