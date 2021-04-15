Ramírez, Indians bounce back from no-hitter, beat Chisox 4-2

Civale (3-0) allowed only a run — in the first — and five hits through six innings in his third straight strong start. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out four, walked two and lowered his ERA to 2.18.

Nick Wittgren and James Karinchak followed with a scoreless inning each. Emmanuel Clase allowed an unearned run in the ninth, but got his his third save.

Lynn (1-1) permitted his first two earned runs this season on five hits through six innings, while striking out 10 and walking none. The right-hander had tossed his second career shutout in his previous outing, fanning 11 last week against Kansas City.

Giménez drove in an insurance run with a ground out in the seventh. The Indians added an unearned run in the eighth when reigning AL MVP José Abreu made a fielding and throwing error on Ramírez’s grounder.

Anderson returned to the White Sox lineup and had two hits. The 2019 AL batting champ suffered a left hamstring injury on April 4 in Anaheim.

Anderson led off the game with a single and came around to score Chicago's first run on Yoán Moncada’s RBI hit.

ROSTER MOVE

To make room for Anderson, the White Sox designated OF Nick Williams for assignment. Williams, went 0 for 10 with two walks in four games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Manager Tony LaRussa said RHP Dylan Cease was with the team Thursday, “feels real good” and tested again for COVID-19. If that test comes back negative, Cease will be able to make his scheduled start on Friday at Boston.

On Wednesday, Cease had some symptoms associated with the coronavirus, but GM Rick Hahn said the right-hander hadn’t tested positive. Cease was placed on the injured list and RHP Zack Burdi was recalled from the team’s alternate site as a back-up.

UP NEXT

Indians: Cleveland starts LHP Logan Allen (1-1, 2.70) versus Reds. RHP Jeff Hoffman (1-1, 3.86) on Friday at Cincinnati.

White Sox: If healthy, RHP Dylan Cease starts against Nick Pivetta (2-0, 3.27) at Boston on Friday.

