Ramírez homers, Indians close in on playoffs top ChiSox 7-4

Civale worked around some early trouble and unusual control problems to last six innings. He's gone at least that far in all 11 starts this season.

Nick Wittgren struck out the side in the seventh and James Karinchak worked the eighth before Brad Hand pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 14 tries. He struck out slugger José Abreu for the final out with two runners on.

Hand got some help as center fielder Delino DeShields made a leaping catch at the wall to rob Tim Anderson of at least a double.

Ramírez, who has been making a late MVP push while carrying Cleveland's offense, homered in the first off rookie Dane Dunning. It was Ramírez's third homer in five at-bats over two days, fifth in five days and gave him 16 this season.

Ramírez has seven homers and 15 RBIs in his last 10 games.

Down 4-0, the White Sox, who had early chances against Civale, tied it with a two-out rally in the fifth on Abreu's two-run single and Eloy Jiménez's 14th homer.

With two on and first base open, the Indians elected to pitch to Abreu and he made them pay with his base hit to center. Jiménez, who singled in his firs two at-bats, then lined his homer over the wall in right-center.

GETTING READY

The Indians are expected to bump ace Shane Bieber's start back from Tuesday to Wednesday so he'll be in line to pitch Game 1 in the playoffs. Bieber leads the league in nearly every major statistical category and is favored to win the AL Cy Young Award.

BIG BATS

The White Sox came in leading the AL in average, slugging percentage and run differential. They're second in runs, home runs and OPS and third in in on-base percentage.

The last team to lead in all those categories was the 1995 Indians.

FRANCONA UPDATE

The Indians played their 40th game without manager Terry Francona, who continues to recover from gastrointestinal surgery and blood-clotting issues.

The 61-year-old Francona won't be back for this series, but he's expected to enter the pre-playoff quarantine “bubble” with his team. It's not yet known if he'll be back for the three-game series against Pittsburgh starting Friday or the postseason.

UP NEXT

Indians acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. was expected to announce his probables for the remainder of the series following the game. Reynaldo López will start Tuesday for Chicago.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez hits a three-run home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dane Dunning during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor, right, signals safe after scoring past Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal, left, on a single by Cesar Hernandez during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Cleveland Indians pitcher Aaron Civale delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu watches his two-run single off Cleveland Indians pitcher Aaron Civale during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians pitcher Aaron Civale during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez (74) celebrates with Jose Abreu (79) after hitting a two-run home run off Cleveland Indians pitcher Aaron Civale during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane