Ramírez homers, Indians beat Chisox to split 2nd DH in row

The back-to-back doubleheaders — necessitated by a postponement on Saturday— put a strain on Cleveland's pitching. But while it was tough, it could have been so much harder if not for Major League Baseball changing the doubleheader format last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thought I was going to hate going to seven and seven,” Quantrill said. "I thought it was changing baseball. I have to say, I think it makes a lot of sense now — 28 innings in two days. If we had nine-inning games maybe that’s not possible. It makes sense. I see why they’ve done it.

“I’m sure there are players who don’t like it, but I feel like we were able to survive these last two days by that rule change,” he said.

In the opener, Adam Eaton’s two-run homer and José Abreu’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning sent the White Sox to an 8-6 win. Indians starter Triston McKenzie struck out a club-record eight straight hitters, two short of the major league record set by Hall of Famer Tom Seaver in 1970.

Quantrill made his first start in 2021 after 17 relief appearances and held the White Sox to one run and four hits over 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander didn't pitch long enough to be credited with the win, but he kept Chicago in check while the Indians figured out Lambert, who was making his first career start.

In the third, Amed Rosario beat out a single to short right with one out, taking second when White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal's throw nearly went into the Chicago dugout.

Then, Ramírez, who seems to come up with a big hit every other day, belted a 3-1 changeup from Lambert over the wall in right.

Phil Maton (1-0) gave up a leadoff double in the sixth before striking out Abreu and Eaton. Emmanuel Clase allowed a single and struck out the side in the seventh for his ninth save.

Eaton returned to the lineup in Game1 after missing several with a tight hamstring. After Abreu battled James Karinchak (2-2) and hit a liner to left to score Billy Hamilton, Eaton connected for his fifth homer.

But it was Abreu, the reigning AL MVP who made it possible with a quality at-bat. He fouled off a 3-2 pitch from Karinchak before delivering.

“That at-bat by Abreu, it would be tied for first for one of the greatest I’ve seen against a pitcher of that caliber in that kind of situation,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “I’ll never forget it and our fans will never forget it.

“You drive in runs, it’s one thing. It’s really a skill. But you come in and produce in a situation like that, that goes to the next level.”

Chicago starter Carlos Rodón shook off allowing back-to-back homers in the first inning and hung around for six. He pitched a no-hitter — one of six in the majors this season — against the Indians on April 14.

Codi Heuer (4-1) pitched the seventh and Aaron Bummer gave up one run in the eighth before getting his first save.

McKenzie set a club record for consecutive strikeouts and César Hernández homered twice but also had two errors for the Indians.

After giving up four runs in the second, McKenzie was almost unhittable.

The right-hander, recently sent down to the minors to work on his control, struck out Abreu to end the third and fanned the side in the fourth and fifth to tie the team's previous consecutive strikeout record held by Corey Kluber (2014).

McKenzie broke it by striking out Jake Lamb to open the sixth before giving up a single to Yoán Moncada and being pulled. The 23-year-old was given a roaring ovation as he walked to the Indians' dugout after his strong outing.

“All but the one inning, I thought he was really good,” Francona said. “He missed some bats. He threw a good curveball. He attacked with a fastball and got it by their barrel for the most part.”

MCKENZIE'S MARK

His run of eight consecutive strikeouts was the most by an AL starting pitcher since Detroit's Doug Fister fanned nine straight on Sept. 27, 2012.

Tigers right-hander Tyler Alexander set the major league record for relievers last season when he struck out nine Cincinnati hitters in succession.

SEVENTH HEAVEN

Francona had never managed a seven-inning doubleheader, so he was curious to see how it would go.

“I’m OK with it,” he said. “I understand why they’re doing it. They’re trying not to have a bunch of roster moves and pitching and everything, so I’m OK with it. I think there are other rules that I’ll probably save my fight for.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Michael Kopech went on the 10-day injured list before the opener with a strained left hamstring. Kopech is 2-0 with a 1.78 ERA in three starts and 13 games.

UP NEXT

Indians ace Shane Bieber (5-3) allowed just one hit and struck out 12 in his previous start. He'll face Chicago's Dylan Cease (3-1).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, right, is congratulated by catcher Austin Hedges after the Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox 3-1 in the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Chicago White Sox's Adam Eaton (12) and Yermin Mercedes (73) celebrate after Eaton hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie delivers in the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Chicago White Sox's Adam Eaton, right, watches his two-run home run in the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Cleveland. Indians catcher Rene Rivera, left, also watches the hit. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Chicago White Sox's Adam Eaton is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu reacts after hitting a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Cleveland. White Sox's Billy Hamilton scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia, right, and Yermin Mercedes celebrate after both score in the second inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon reacts after giving up a solo home run to Cleveland Indians' Amed Rosario in the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor, right, slides safely into home plate as Chicago White Sox catcher Zack Collins waits for the ball in the fourth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, right, congratulates Cesar Hernandez after Hernandez hit a solo home run in the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, bottom, is safe at second base as Cleveland Indians' Yu Chang lets the ball get by in the sixth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Cleveland. Indians' Cesar Hernandez was charged with a throwing error. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jimmy Lambert kicks the mound after giving up a two-run home run to Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez in the third inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill delivers in the first inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Chicago White Sox's Nick Madrigal hits an RBI-single in the third inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

Cleveland Indians' Harold Ramirez fields a ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Nick Madrigal in the third inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Cleveland. Madrigal was safe at first base for a single. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak