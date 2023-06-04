Ramírez, Hernández lead Crew to 4-2 victory over Charlotte

Charlotte (6-8-3) made things interesting when Karol Swiderski found the net in the 56th minute and Justin Meram scored unassisted two minutes later to cut the deficit to 3-2. Ashley Westwood had an assist on Swiderski's fifth goal of the season. Meram scored his third.

Ramírez pushed the lead back to two one minute after Meram's goal, using assists from Zelarayán and Arfsten.

Patrick Schulte totaled two saves for Columbus. Kristijan Kahlina saved three shots for Charlotte.

The Crew improved to 10-1-5 in its last 16 home matches. Columbus has scored a league-high 25 goals at home this season.

Charlotte returns home to host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. Columbus travels to play the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport