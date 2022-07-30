Ramirez has HR, 3 RBIs in Guardians' 4-1 win over Rays

Bieber, who has pitched six innings or more in 11 of his last 13 starts, gave up one run and five hits.

Springs allowed three runs and six hits in five innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale, on the 15-day IL since July 14 with a sprained right wrist, is scheduled to pitch off a mound Sunday.

Rays: The neck strain that put RHP Matt Wisler on the 15-day IL Wednesday is minor, according to manager Kevin Cash. . . . . C Mike Zunino, who last played June 10 and is out for the season, had surgery on his left shoulder Thursday.

UP NEXT

Rays RHP Corey Kluber (6-6, 3.91) will make the second start of his career Saturday against the team for which he won Cy Young Awards in 2014 and 2017. Kluber pitched six scoreless innings for the Yankees against Cleveland last Sept. 17, earning a win. RHP Zach Plesac (2-8, 4.09) will pitch for the Guardians.

