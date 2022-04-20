Ramírez slam, 5 RBIs as Guardians sweep White Sox 11-1, 2-1

Ramírez and Oscar Mercado both had RBI doubles off White Sox starter Jimmy Lambert (0-2). Emmanuel Clase worked a 1-2-3 ninth for Cleveland’s first save this season.

The Guardians earned their initial home wins under their new name. They had lost their first three games at Progressive Field to San Francisco.

“That was fun to watch because everybody did their job,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “It was a long day, but it ends up being a good day.”

In the first game, Ramírez’s slam highlighted a nine-run second inning against Dallas Keuchel, who was roughed up for a career-high 10 runs. The former Cy Young Award winner allowed eight straight hits opening the inning before being pulled with no outs.

“I watched it back on film, it didn’t look any better,” Keuchel said.

Chicago didn’t help its left-hander, either, making four errors in the first two innings -- three by All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson -- that contributed to a pair of unearned runs.

Anderson doubled home Adam Engel for the White Sox’s run in the first game and Danny Mendick had an RBI double that scored Reese McGuire in the second. Chicago had eight total hits and five errors.

“Just when you think you’ve seen it all, you really haven’t,” Keuchel said.

Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber (1-0) won for the first time since June 8, 2021, allowing one run and four hits in six innings. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner struck out seven without issuing a walk.

“That was great,” Bieber said. “The longer the inning our hitters have, the better. And the second was a long one.”

Mercado had three hits, Myles Straw scored three runs, and Ramírez and Naylor each had two hits for Cleveland. Second baseman Gabriel Arias made his major league debut in the first game and singled in the second.

The Monday and Tuesday games between the teams were postponed by rain and cold, prompting a traditional doubleheader to be added to the schedule.

“The manager didn’t get them ready to play,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “I take the heat for that. They’re men, not machines, and that’s my responsibility.”

QUICK TRIP

White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito, on the 10-day injured list with an abdominal strain, rejoined the team in Cleveland after pitching a simulated game Tuesday in Glendale, Arizona. Giolito, who tossed four scoreless innings and struck out six before being hurt April 8 at Detroit, said he expects to be activated and start Sunday at Minnesota.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: 3B Josh Harrison (right shoulder soreness) exited the second game after making an acrobatic catch in the fifth. … OF Eloy Jiménez (left ankle soreness) was held out of the lineup after working out on the field, but was available to pinch-hit.

Guardians: 1B Owen Miller, RHP Cal Quantrill and RHP Anthony Castro joined 1B Yu Chang on the COVID-19 injured list. Miller leads the majors with a .500 batting average and a 1.509 OPS. Quantrill was scheduled to make his next start Friday.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Dylan Cease (2-0, 1.69 ERA) has struck out 16 over 10 2/3 innings in his first two outings.

Guardians: RHP Zach Plesac (0-1, 1.64 ERA) owns a six-start winless streak, going 0-3 with a 4.19 ERA.

Combined Shape Caption Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel walks back to the dugout after being pulled from the game during the second inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez hits a grand slam against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw hits an RBI single against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias (8) tags out Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn at second base attempting to stretch a single into a double during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Combined Shape Caption Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez slides into second base with an RBI double next to Chicago White Sox's Danny Mendick during the first inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, right, and catcher Austin Hedges celebrate the team's 2-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a baseball doubleheader, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Mercado, right, and Amed Rosario celebrate the team's 2-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Combined Shape Caption Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa signals to the dugout during a pitching change in the sixth inning of the second game of the baseball team's doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Gabriel Arias throws out Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn at first base during the ninth inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)