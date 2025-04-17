Raleigh and Miller lead the Mariners past the Reds 5-3

Dylan Moore had two hits and scored two runs for the Mariners in their fifth win in six games. Randy Arozarena and J.P. Crawford each had two hits and drove in a run.

Arozarena has reached base safely in 14 consecutive games, including five doubles and 10 RBIs.

Miller (1-2) allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked two. Andrés Muñoz handled the ninth for his seventh save.

Cincinnati had won four in a row and six of seven overall.

Reds right-hander Nick Martinez (0-3) permitted four runs — three earned — and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Cincinnati trailed 5-0 before rallying for three runs in the seventh. Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a two-run double and scored on Jose Trevino's single.

But Carlos Vargas escaped the jam when he got Matt McLain to bounce into an inning-ending double play.

Key moment

Raleigh also made a few key defensive plays. He grabbed a soft second-inning grounder by Austin Hays with his bare hand and sent a shovel pass to Rowdy Tellez at first.

Trevino doubled with two outs in the third for Cincinnati's first hit of the game. He tried to score on TJ Friedl's single, but he was thrown out on Luke Raley's dart to Raleigh.

Key stat

It was Raleigh’s fourth career game homering from both sides of the plate.

Up next

Seattle right-hander Bryan Woo (2-0, 2.84 ERA) goes against Cincinnati right-hander Brady Singer (3-0, 3.18 ERA) on Thursday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP