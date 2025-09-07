Raiola throws for 364 yards and 4 TDs to lead Nebraska to 68-0 win as Zips held to zip again

“It's a new style of Nebraska football,” Raiola said. “We're not going to be a first-half team and come out swinging and then drop off. For us to do that performance, we suited up everybody we could and got as many guys as we could into the game. Job well done by everybody. We played really strong for four quarters.”

Nebraska posted its first shutout since a 33-0 Holiday Bowl win over Arizona in 2009. The Zips (0-2), who opened the season with a 10-0 loss to Wyoming at home, were held scoreless for a second straight game.

Johnson broke a 47-yard touchdown run on the game's opening possession, caught a 4-yard TD pass in the second quarter and ran 6 yards for a score in the third. Johnson was the first Nebraska player with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games since Anthony Grant had three straight to open the 2022 season.

Raiola gave way to freshman backup TJ Lateef after he threaded a perfect strike to Dane Key in the end zone for a 47-0 lead in the third quarter.

“I hope everyone across the country appreciates him like we do,” Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said of Raiola. “There aren't a lot of things that are off with him. So much happens before the snap, and he’s so elevated in that regard. He’s ascending and getting better and better every week.”

Akron had two good chances to score its first points of the season. But Owen Wiley’s 49-yard field goal attempt bounced off the left upright in the final seconds of the first half, and Riley Van Poppel blocked Wiley’s 33-yard try in the third quarter.

“That was an (deleted) kicking of epic proportions in every facet of the game,” Akron coach Joe Moorhead said. “We knew going into it that Nebraska was very talented in all three phases of game and extremely well coached. For an upset to occur, the favorite has to do a little bit wrong, and the underdog has to do everything right. Neither of those things happened.”

The takeaway

Akron: The Zips were last shut out in back-to-back games in 2019, by Buffalo and Northern Illinois. They didn't go home empty handed. Nebraska paid them a $1.45 million guarantee.

Nebraska: The Huskers have beaten eight straight nonconference opponents, their longest nonconference win streak since a 12-gamer from 1999-2001.

Record-setting Raiola