Raiola throws for 364 yards and 4 TDs to lead Nebraska to 68-0 win as Zips held to zip again

They posted their first shutout since a 33-0 Holiday Bowl win over Arizona in 2009. The Zips (0-2), who opened the season with a 10-0 loss to Wyoming at home, were held scoreless for a second straight game.

Johnson broke a 47-yard touchdown run on the game's opening possession, caught a 4-yard TD pass in the second quarter and ran 6 yards for a score in the third. Johnson was the first Nebraska player with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games since Anthony Grant had three straight to open the 2022 season.

Raiola gave way to freshman backup TJ Lateef after he threaded a perfect strike to Dane Key in the end zone for a 47-0 lead in the third quarter.

Akron had two good chances to score its first points of the season. But Owen Wiley’s 49-yard field goal attempt bounced off the left upright in the final seconds of the first half, and Riley Van Poppel blocked Wiley’s 33-yard try in the third quarter.

The takeaway

Akron: The Zips were last shut out in back-to-back games in 2019, by Buffalo and Northern Illinois. They didn't go home empty handed. Nebraska paid them a $1.45 million guarantee.

Nebraska: The Huskers have beaten eight straight nonconference opponents, their longest nonconference win streak since a 12-gamer from 1999-2001.

Record-setting Raiola