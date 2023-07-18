Rain forces suspension of Giants-Reds with game tied at 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rain forced suspension of Monday’s series-opener between the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds with the score tied at 2 and one out in the top of the eighth inning after a one-hour, 55-minute delay.

The game is scheduled to be resumed at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday before the scheduled 7:10 p.m. game. The Giants, who’ve won five straight and six of seven, have runners on second and third.

Reds manager David Bell, trying to inject life into an offense that had scored three runs during a four-game losing streak that cost them first place in the NL Central, slightly shook up his batting order. Electrifying rookie Elly De La Cruz, 0-for-12 since the All-Star Game, led off after batting cleanup over his first 33 starts and was 0-for-3. TJ Friedl dropped from leadoff to second while highly regarded prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand was promoted from Triple-A Louisville and started as the designated hitter.

Austin Slater and Wilmer Flores reached Reds starter Brandon Williamson for two solo home runs over six innings, his longest outing in his last seven starts since going 6 2/3 on June 2 against Milwaukee. Williamson allowed four hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Logan Webb also gave up solo homers to Matt McLain and Jonathan India among four hits over seven innings. Webb struck out seven with no walks.

McLain gave Cincinnati a 1-0 lead with a 382-foot drive into the right field seats with two outs in the first inning — the Reds’ first run off Webb in 13 2/3 innings over four career starts.

Slater tied it with his 442-foot shot to center field on a Williamson cutter with two outs in the third inning. Flores gave San Francisco a 2-1 lead with387-foot homer to left field on a 2-2 slider in the sixth before India tied it in the seventh with a 371-foot opposite-field drive to right on Webb’s 0-1 sinker — the third of three hits for India, who went into the game batting .174 in his previous 24 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Luke Jackson (low back strain) was scheduled to another throwing session in Arizona on Monday. He’s been on the 15-day injured list since June 25. … SS Brandon Crawford got Monday off.

Reds: Encarnacion-Strand replaced on the roster INF Kevin Newman, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with gastritis, retroactive to Friday. … Bell was too ill to attend his daily pre-game media session, but he recovered well enough to manage the game.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Anthony DeSclafani (4-8) is scheduled to be activated from the injured list in time to start on Tuesday against his former team. RHP Luke Weaver (2-2) is due to start for Cincinnati. DeSclafani (right shoulder fatigue) has been on the IL since July 3.

