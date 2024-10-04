Raiders coach Antonio Pierce hasn't ruled out Maxx Crosby for Broncos game

There is an increasing chance running back Alexander Mattison will start against the Broncos. Usual starter Zamir White isn't expected to play because of a groin injury.

Pierce said Monday that Mattison was in line for more carries anyway after he rushed for 60 yards on five carries against the Browns. White is off to a slow start with 3.1 yards per carry compared to Mattison's 5.1.

Rookie Tommy Eichenberg, drafted in the fifth round out of Ohio State, will make his first start with fellow linebackers Divine Deablo (oblique) and Luke Masterson (knee) out.

“He’s a good complement to (linebacker) Robert Spillane," Pierce said. "A smart kid. He’s hard-nosed. He’ll make some rookie mistakes, but he does play 100 mph.”

Pierce also was asked about wide receiver Davante Adams and his former employer, Arizona State.

Adams, who will miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury, has reportedly asked for a trade.

“That’s handled on the third floor," Pierce said. "I’m focused on the Denver Broncos, getting my team prepared and ready to play. We’re excited about that. We’re ready for it. So everything else will handle itself. I’ll handle the grass. (General manager Tom) Telesco will handle everything else.”

Pierce received an eight-year show-cause order by the NCAA on Thursday for violations committed when he was an assistant coach at Arizona State. He was there from December 2017 until February 2022.

“I have no comment," Pierce said. "I'm employed by the Raiders.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl