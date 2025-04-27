Rafaela drives in 5 runs and Duran has 4 hits as the Red Sox roll to a 13-3 win over the Guardians

Ceddanne Rafaela homered and drove in five runs, Jarren Duran had four hits and the Boston Red Sox rolled to a 13-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians
Boston Red Sox' Kristian Campbell, right, scores on a throwing error as Cleveland Guardians' Bo Naylor, left, is late with the tag during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Red Sox' Kristian Campbell, right, scores on a throwing error as Cleveland Guardians' Bo Naylor, left, is late with the tag during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
news
By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
9 minutes ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ceddanne Rafaela homered and drove in five runs, Jarren Duran had four hits and the Boston Red Sox rolled to a 13-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

Rafaela drove a fastball from Joey Cantillo just over the center-field fence for a three-run shot in the seventh inning.

Duran had consecutive three-hit games for the second time in his career. He got into a confrontation with someone in the stands during the seventh-inning stretch. According to NESN, a fan in the front row was making fun of Duran's suicide attempt after Duran flied out in the seventh.

Duran went to confront the fan before Red Sox coaches and umpires said they would handle it.

Rob Refsnyder and Rafael Devers had solo homers for the Red Sox, who are 9-3 in their last 12 games and have won 15 games in April, second-most in the American League.

Nolan Jones had a three-run homer in the sixth inning for Cleveland, which dropped a home series for the first time this season.

Key moment

Romy Gonzalez stole home on a double steal that was part of a five-run fifth for the Red Sox.

According to Major League Baseball, the Red Sox are the first team to steal home in consecutive games since the Marlins in August 2020.

Key stat

The Guardians had their first four-error game since Aug. 16, 2023, against Cincinnati. Angel Martinez was the ninth center fielder since 1974 with two throwing errors in a game, according to Sportradar.

Up next

Red Sox: Open a three-game series in Toronto on Tuesday with left-hander Garrett Crochet (2-2, 1.95 ERA) getting the start.

Guardians: Right-hander Gavin Williams (2-1, 4.15 ERA) takes the mound for Monday's opener of a four-game series against Minnesota.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Boston Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez, left, umpire Jordan Baker, center, and Cleveland Guardians' Carlos Santana, right, watch a long fly foul by Santana during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Angel Martinez (1) is out at first base as Boston Red Sox' Romy Gonzalez, left, makes the catch in time during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday April 27, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello pauses before he delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday April 27, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Logan Allen delivers against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello delivers against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday April 27, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Luxury furniture store Zaanwood opens at Liberty Center
2
Jackie O’Connell: The trailblazer with a vision for the MetroParks of...
3
She was hired in high school, and 50 years later still works for...
4
Most of Butler County’s public schools have signed off on DEI ban
5
Location for OVI checkpoint Saturday in Butler County released