Quinton Byfield scores highlight-reel goal in Kings' 5-1 victory over Blue Jackets

Drew Doughty had a goal and an assist during the last five minutes of the third period, giving him his 14th career 30-point season. That is tied with Pittsburgh's Kris Letang and Dallas' Ryan Suter for the most among active defensemen.

Kevin Fiala also scored for the Kings, who have won five of six since Jim Hiller took over as interim coach.

Cam Talbot stopped 33 shots.

Adam Boqvist scored for Columbus and Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves. The Blue Jackets, who are last in the Eastern Conference, have dropped three of their last four.

Byfield, the second pick in the 2020 NHL draft, had one of the highlight goals of the season at 18:22 of the first period.

Byfield got the puck off the draw between Dubois and Boone Jenner in Columbus' offensive zone. He quickly skated up ice but appeared to not have an angle to the net until he put the puck through Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski's legs near the left faceoff circle in Los Angeles' offensive zone.

Byfield regained possession when he kick passed the puck to his own stick, but got off balance as Boqvist put his stick out. Byfield though still had possession despite being on one knee and put a backhand past Merzlikins' glove for his 18th goal of the season.

Both of Dubois' goals came in the second period. He gave the Kings a 2-0 advantage at 1:27 on the power play when he got a deflection off the boards and fired it past Merzlikins.

After Boqvist scored his first of the season with a backhand that went in off Talbot's skate at 4:41, Dubois made it 3-1 when he put in a wrist shot in front of the net after getting the pass from Byfield.

Fiala extended his point streak against Columbus to eight straight games at 15:56 of the third period with a power-play goal. He has three goals and 11 points against the Blue Jackets during the run. Doughty made it 5-1 with 23 seconds remaining in the game on a slap shot.

Both teams ended up having goals disallowed due to goaltender interference. Columbus' Johnny Gaudreau appeared to open the scoring at 9:55 of the first period before it was reversed by replay. It is the second straight game Gaudreau has had a goal taken off the board.

Doughty then had a goal overturned at 18:15 of the second period.

Kings' forward Viktor Arvidsson suffered a lower-body injury in the first period and did not return. It was only his fourth game this season after he underwent back surgery in October.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Remain in Southern California to face the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Kings: Host the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

