Queen leads Maryland against Ohio State after 20-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland hosts Ohio State after Derik Queen scored 20 points in Maryland's 96-58 win over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Terrapins are 6-1 on their home court. Maryland is ninth in college basketball giving up 58.6 points per game while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

The Buckeyes are 0-1 on the road. Ohio State is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Devin Royal averaging 8.9.

Maryland scores 86.8 points, 22.9 more per game than the 63.9 Ohio State gives up. Ohio State averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Maryland gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Queen is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Terrapins.

Bruce Thornton is shooting 54.8% and averaging 16.4 points for the Buckeyes.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.