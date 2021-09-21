journal-news logo
Quantrill expected to start for the Indians against the Royals

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
The Indians are expected to send Cal Quantrill to the mound Tuesday and the Royals will give Daniel Lynch the start

Kansas City Royals (69-82, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (73-76, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-5, 5.30 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (6-3, 2.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -144, Royals +125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to take on the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday.

The Indians are 36-38 in home games in 2020. Cleveland's lineup has 191 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads them with 35 homers.

The Royals are 33-43 on the road. Kansas City has a collective on-base percentage of .305, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .369.

The Royals won the last meeting 4-2. Domingo Tapia secured his third victory and Kyle Isbel went 1-for-3 with a double for Kansas City. Nick Wittgren registered his eighth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 35 home runs and is slugging .553.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 66 extra base hits and 115 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.84 ERA, outscored by two runs

Royals: 5-5, .304 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee).

Royals: Mike Minor: (shoulder), Daniel Lynch: (calf), Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (shoulder), Cam Gallagher: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

