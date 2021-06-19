journal-news logo
Quantrill expected to start for the Indians against Pirates

By The Associated Press
The Indians will start Cal Quantrill on Saturday while the Pirates are expected to counter with Wil Crowe

Cleveland Indians (38-29, second in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-44, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Cal Quantrill (0-2, 3.11 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-4, 6.75 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +114, Indians -131; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians head to face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The Pirates are 14-19 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has slugged .353, last in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a .513 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Indians are 18-16 in road games. Cleveland has slugged .392 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .548.

The Pirates won the last meeting 11-10. Chad Kuhl earned his first victory and Gregory Polanco went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. J.C. Mejia registered his second loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 33 RBIs and is batting .292.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 33 extra base hits and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .224 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Indians: 7-3, .278 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger), Austin Hedges: (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

