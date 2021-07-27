journal-news logo
Quantrill expected to start as Indians host the Cardinals

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Indians are expected to send Cal Quantrill to the mound Tuesday and the Cardinals plan to give Adam Wainwright the start

St. Louis Cardinals (50-50, third in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (49-48, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (7-6, 3.57 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (2-2, 3.84 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -105, Cardinals -111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and St. Louis will meet on Tuesday.

The Indians are 25-22 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has a collective on-base percentage of .293, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .332.

The Cardinals have gone 22-30 away from home. St. Louis is slugging .387 as a unit. Tyler O'Neill leads the team with a slugging percentage of .522.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 8-2. Adam Wainwright earned his fourth victory and O'Neill went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for St. Louis. J.C. Mejia took his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 41 extra base hits and is batting .256.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .504.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .226 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Indians: Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (back).

Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

