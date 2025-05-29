QB Justin Fields thinks he can 'be great' in Jets' offense, but knows there's plenty of work to do

The 26-year-old quarterback has never lost his confidence through it all and sees a potential opportunity to achieve what he has always wanted as a pro while now leading the New York Jets' offense.

“I think I can be great, you know?” Fields said Thursday after the Jets' fifth practice of organized team activities. “That’s been the goal for me my whole life, my whole career. Like I've said, I think the sky’s the limit for this team, for this offense. But we do have a long way to go.”

Fields has certainly come a long way himself.

He was the 11th overall pick by Chicago in the 2021 draft out of Ohio State, became the Bears' starter early in his rookie season and showed some flashes — and struggles. He remained under center for most of the next two seasons and his ability to make plays with his legs made him an intriguing quarterback option, but his accuracy, decision-making and overall play had the Bears looking to move on.

Fields was traded to Pittsburgh last year and filled in as the Steelers' starter for an injured Russell Wilson, going 4-2 in his six starts before hitting the sideline once the veteran was healthy.

In March, Fields signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets, who have tapped him to be their starter with the hope he can develop into a consistent playmaker in New York.

“I take to him because he's authentic and he’s himself,” coach Aaron Glenn said last week. “It’s one thing that players can pick out is someone that’s fake, and there’s nothing about him that’s fake. So, I love everything about the player, I love everything about the way he carries himself.”

On the field, Fields' dual threat ability excites the Jets' coaching staff.

“Everybody talks about the running,” offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand said Thursday. “Well, the guy’s got an arm, too. And he does a great job with that. And mentally, he’s phenomenal.”

Added quarterbacks coach Charles London: “I really like where he’s headed for us right now. I think the arrow is pointed up.”

Fields might be able to gain some measure of revenge when the Jets open the regular season against the Steelers — who may or may not have Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback by then. But if Fields has that date circled, he’s not letting on right now.

“Umm, that’s who we play in Week 1,” Fields said when he saw the schedule. “There wasn’t really a thought to that.”

Engstrand was Detroit's passing game coordinator the past three seasons and worked with more of a prototypical pocket quarterback in Jared Goff. Fields, who set the NFL regular-season, single-game rushing record for quarterbacks with 178 yards against Miami in 2022, could give New York's offense some unpredictable flair.

“I think it just opens things up more, that’s all,” Engstrand said. “It just adds a different another layer to what we can do with where we’re going on offense.”

Fields has spent much of the offseason learning the playbook and his teammates. There are some familiar faces from college, such as wide receiver Garrett Wilson, tight end Jeremy Ruckert and center Josh Myers. But there have also been group bonding trips — the offense and defense — to local golf simulators and crab boils.

“That camaraderie and that closeness that we’re trying to get to as a team, I think all of that just makes us play for each other more, get to know each other better, and really just learn about each other’s backgrounds,” Fields said. “So it’s really just things that you can’t measure on the football field. But I think the closer our team is, the better we’ll be.”

On the field, though, what Fields is able to accomplish will likely go a long way to determining the Jets' success.

“They always say it’s up to players to make plays when we need them the most,” he said. “So it’s not necessarily in the scheme or anything like that.

"But when it’s time to make those plays in the game, when it's time to make something happen, that’s what I’m going to do. And that’s what the guys around me are going to do as well.”

