QB Joshua Dobbs returning to Browns as Watson's backup

The Browns explored some other options — Brissett was too expensive to bring back and signed with Washington — before returning to Dobbs because of their familiarity with him. He's got a strong arm and is mobile like Watson, and therefore could keep Cleveland's offense clicking in case of an injury.

QB Kellen Mond is also on Cleveland's roster.

After he was let go by Cleveland, Dobbs signed with Tennessee and wound up starting the Titans' final two games, losses to Dallas and Jacksonville. Dobbs completed 40 of 68 passes for 411 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Dobbs was drafted by Pittsburgh in the fourth round in 2017. He spent two seasons with Steelers and appeared in six games.

The Browns also signed a pair of special-teamers, giving one-year deals to linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk and cornerback Mike Ford. They should help new special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, hired after Mike Priefer was fired last month.

