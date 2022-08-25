QB Brissett to start Browns' preseason finale against Bears

The veteran quarterback, set to fill in as Cleveland's starter while Deshaun Watson serves his upcoming 11-game NFL suspension, will start Saturday night's exhibition finale against the Chicago Bears.

Brissett has yet to see any action during the preseason but will finally get some snaps with the first-team offense in a game setting. Coach Kevin Stefanski doesn't know exactly how long Brissett and Cleveland's other starters will be on the field.