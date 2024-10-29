Pyyhtia Scores First NHL goal as Blue Jackets beat Oilers 6-1

Mattias Ekholm scored and Stuart Skinner stopped 19 shots for the Oilers, who snapped a two-game win streak.

Takeaways

Oilers: The Oilers lost star center Connor McDavid to a lower-body injury 37 seconds after the opening faceoff when he collided with the boards. Despite outshooting Columbus in the first two periods, they failed to capitalize on five power-play opportunities.

Blue Jackets: Columbus continued to score early and often, notching six goals in every win this season.

Key moment

Viktor Arvidsson came in hot behind the net and tripped Merzlikins 1:36 into the game, leading to Columbus’ first power play and Monahan's first score. The Oilers never seemed to regain their footing and struggled to get quality looks.

Key stat

After failing to score on any of their opportunities, the Oilers power-play percentage fell to 13%. Edmonton also has a league- worst penalty kill at 60%.

Up Next

The Oilers visit Nashville Thursday and the Blue Jackets host the New York Islanders on Wednesday.

