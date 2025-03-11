Purdue's Braden Smith, Spartans' Tom Izzo win top awards in Big Ten's voting for conference honors

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Purdue's Braden Smith was named the Big Ten player of the year and Michigan State's Tom Izzo coach of the year by coaches and the media in voting coordinated by the conference. Smith and Izzo won the same honors from The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The coaches voted Penn State's Ace Baldwin Jr. the defensive player of the year, Maryland's Derik Queen the freshman of the year and Illinois' Will Riley the sixth man of the year.