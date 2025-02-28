Purdue Fort Wayne visits Cleveland State following Arnett's 20-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Dylan Arnett scored 20 points in Cleveland State's 82-76 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Vikings have gone 12-4 at home. Cleveland State is the top team in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Mastodons have gone 12-7 against Horizon League opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne is eighth in the Horizon League with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Chandler Cuthrell averaging 4.4.

Cleveland State's average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Cleveland State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Smith is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Vikings. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 13.0 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rasheed Bello averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Jalen Jackson is shooting 44.1% and averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Mastodons: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

