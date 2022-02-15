Purdue Fort Wayne needs 3 OTs to top Cleveland State, 102-98

Damian Chong Qui hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end regulation to pull the Mastodons even and force the first overtime and Cleveland State's Tre Gomillion missed two free throws with a second left in the first overtime to force a second extra period. Deshon Parker's 3-pointer with three seconds left in the second overtime pulled Cleveland State even and forced a third five-minute overtime period.

Jalon Pipkins scored 27 points to lead Purdue Fort Wayne (16-10, 11-6 Horizon). Godfrey hit 3 of 7 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points with four assists and four steals. Deonte Billups added 15 points off the bench,