Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons play in Horizon Tournament against the Wright State Raiders

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays in the Horizon Tournament against Wright State.

The Mastodons have gone 18-2 against Horizon opponents, with a 5-5 record in non-conference play. Purdue Fort Wayne leads the Horizon averaging 53.1 points in the paint. Sydney Freeman leads the Mastodons scoring 6.0.

The Raiders are 8-13 against Horizon opponents. Wright State is eighth in the Horizon with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Amaya Staton averaging 5.5.

Purdue Fort Wayne is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, the same percentage Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Ross is scoring 15.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Mastodons. Freeman is averaging 11.2 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Staton is averaging 11.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Raiders. Makiya Miller is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.