Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Cleveland State after Perdue's 20-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays Purdue Fort Wayne after Mickayla Perdue scored 20 points in Cleveland State's 72-69 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Mastodons have gone 11-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks second in the Horizon in rebounding with 32.6 rebounds. Amellia Bromenschenkel leads the Mastodons with 5.5 boards.

The Vikings are 11-4 in conference play. Cleveland State is the top team in the Horizon scoring 14.7 fast break points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points above the 37.7% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

The Mastodons and Vikings face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Ross is scoring 16.6 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Mastodons. Sydney Freeman is averaging 13.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the past 10 games.

Perdue is scoring 20.0 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Vikings. Jordana Reisma is averaging 15.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 64.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 10-0, averaging 74.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.