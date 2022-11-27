journal-news logo
X

Purdue Fort Wayne defeats Bluffton 106-41

news
35 minutes ago
Led by Anthony Roberts' 23 points, the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons defeated the Bluffton Beavers 106-41 on Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Anthony Roberts had 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 106-41 win over Bluffton on Sunday.

Roberts added three steals for the Mastodons (4-3). Deonte Billups scored 16 points while going 6 of 8 (2 for 4 from distance), and added four steals. Damian Chong Qui recorded 13 points and was 5 of 8 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

Kegan Owen led the Beavers (0-5) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Michael Stammen added eight points for Bluffton. JD Stokes also had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Former Madison coach calls having basketball court named after him ‘a...
2
Fairfield’s sixth water tower construction project to pause for winter
3
Christkindlmarkt to feature authentic German wares, food from more than...
4
Mason to kick off holidays with multiple events
5
Small Business Saturday: Annual day puts Butler County shops in...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top