Purdue faces tough test vs No. 15 Ohio State

SAVVY SENIORS: Ohio State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Duane Washington Jr., Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team's scoring this year and 47 percent of all Buckeyes points over the last five games.DOMINANT DUANE: Washington has connected on 36.9 percent of the 103 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 16 of 37 over his last five games. He's also converted 89.6 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic has attempted 85 3-pointers and connected on 47.1 percent of them, and is 11 for 28 over the past five games.