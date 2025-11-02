Purdue and No. 1 Ohio State meet in Big Ten action

Key stats

Purdue Offense

Overall: 376.6 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 234.1 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 142.4 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 22.1 points per game (107th)

Purdue Defense

Overall: 395 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 234.4 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 160.6 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 27 points per game (87th)

Ohio State Offense

Overall: 437.5 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 284.3 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 153.3 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 36.6 points per game (17th)

Ohio State Defense

Overall: 214.8 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 133 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 81.8 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 6.9 points per game (1st)

Purdue ranks 74th in third down percentage, converting 39.3% of the time. Ohio State ranks 4th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 25.7%.

Purdue ranks 133rd in the FBS with a -10 turnover margin, compared to Ohio State's 29th-ranked +4 margin.

Ohio State is 10th in the FBS averaging 36.1 penalty yards per game.

Both teams have strong red zone defenses. Purdue is 19th in FBS, with opponents scoring on 76.3% of trips. Ohio State's red zone defense ranks 1st at 50%.

Purdue ranks 113th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:22, compared to Ohio State's 18th-ranked average of 32:18.

Team leaders

Purdue

Passing: Ryan Browne, 1,822 yards, 9 TDs, 7 INTs, 61.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Devin Mockobee, 521 yards on 125 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Michael Jackson III, 456 yards on 50 catches, 1 TD

Ohio State

Passing: Julian Sayin, 2,188 yards, 23 TDs, 3 INTs, 80.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Bo Jackson, 538 yards on 81 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jeremiah Smith, 725 yards on 55 catches, 9 TDs

Last game

Purdue fell 21-16 to Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 1. Browne threw for 133 yards on 19-of-24 attempts (79.2%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Malachi Thomas had 68 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding two receptions for -1 yards and one touchdown. Michael Jackson III had six receptions for 58 yards.

Ohio State won 38-14 over Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 1. Sayin led Ohio State with 316 yards on 20-of-23 passing (87.0%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Bo Jackson carried the ball 13 times for 105 yards. Carnell Tate had five receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Purdue plays at Washington on Nov. 15. Ohio State hosts UCLA on Nov. 15.