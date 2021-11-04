Pulisic returns, Dest out, Scally called up for US-Mexico

Joe Scally, an 18-year-old defender who has become a starter for Borussia Mönchengladbach this season, was the lone first-time callup on the 25-man roster for qualifiers against Mexico on Nov. 12 at Cincinnati and at Jamaica four days later.

Antwerp Defender Sam Vines returns to the team for the first time since the CONCACAF Gold Cup after returning from a broken collarbone, and Boavista defender Reggie Cannon also is back for the first time since the Gold Cup. Forward Jesús Ferreira is back for the first time since a January exhibition.