Pulisic, McKennie, Adams start US qualifier vs El Salvador

Pulisic got his first international start since Sept. 8 at Honduras, when he injured an ankle, and McKennie returned from a one-match suspension for card accumulation.

Pulisic, Adams and McKennie had started just one match together previously, an exhibition against Ecuador in March 2019.

Adams, McKennie and Musah started in midfield, and Pulisic and Tim Weah — son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia president George Weah — flanked Ferreira atop the attack.

The starting lineup averaged 23 years, 92 days, the fourth-youngest for the U.S. in a qualifier behind three matches last fall.

Turner, Dest, Adams and McKennie started the 0-0 draw at El Salvador on Sept. 2 that opened qualifying, a match when Robinson entered in the 64th minute.

Adams was the only starter carrying a yellow card.

DeAndre Yedlin, Brooks Lennon, Sebastian Lletget and Gabriel Slonina did not dress.

