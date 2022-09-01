Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3

The Reds honored Pujols and Yadier Molina during a pregame ceremony. Both Cardinals greats plan to retire after the season.

The Reds grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third on back-to-back RBI singles by Jonathan India and Nick Senzel.

Nolan Arenado tied the game with a two-run homer off the left field foul pole in the fourth.

Reds left-hander Mike Minor was denied in his bid to win a third straight start for the first time since 2019 for Texas. Minor lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and two runs with two walks and one strikeout. He also hit a batter.

Jose Quintana also went 4 2/3 innings. The Reds reached him for seven hits and two runs with a walk and a strikeout.

Buck Farmer, Cincinnati’s third of five relievers, came in with one out in the seventh to strike out Corey Dickerson and get Goldschmidt to ground out with runners on second and third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: Minor hit Edman on his left elbow pad with two outs in the third inning.

Reds: First baseman Donovan Solano and second baseman Alejo Lopez survived a collision that sent both tumbling to the ground while Lopez was making a lunging catch of Arenado’s popup to end the first inning.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: LHP Jordan Montgomery (7-3, 3.28 ERA), Friday’s scheduled starter against the Cubs, pitched a complete-game, one-hit shutout in his last start against Chicago on Aug. 22 at Wrigley Field.

Reds: RHP Luis Cessa (3-2, 5.36) is scheduled to make his fourth start since being moved from the bullpen when Cincinnati opens a series against Colorado on Friday.

___

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols, left, poses with Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto during a ceremony to honor Pujols' upcoming retirement, prior to a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Mike Minor (31) throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)