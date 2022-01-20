Prosecutors want 11 murder counts against doctor dismissed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors on Thursday requested that 11 of 25 murder counts be dismissed against an Ohio doctor charged in multiple hospital patient deaths.
William Husel is accused of ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. He was indicted in cases involving at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.
Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives. Husel has pleaded not guilty and says he was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them.
Franklin Judge Michael Holbrook is expected to approve the dropping of the charges, but first held a closed-door hearing to allow family members of the alleged victims to comment on the request.
The charges were brought in 2019 by a different prosecutor. Current Prosecutor Gary Tyack told The Dispatch in January 2021 that he favored dismissing some of the counts against Husel and proceeding "with a small number of cases."
Mount Carmel has reached settlements totaling more than $16.7 million over the deaths of at least 17 patients, with more lawsuits pending.