Prosecutor wants probe in teen's escape from state hospital

Lavelle Spencer, 17, remains at large Wednesday after escaping Saturday from the Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. Spencer was undergoing court-ordered mental-health treatment at the facility.

Spencer is accused of being part of a group that committed six carjackings in late 2019 on Cleveland’s West Side. He also faces an unrelated sexual assault charge, and pleaded not guilty to the counts after his cases were moved to adult court in July.