Prosecutor: Man who fired gun at Trump rally 'undercharged'

In the hearing Tuesday, Assistant Prosecutor Megan Davis argued for a high bond in part because she said Crawford was “severely undercharged” for firing a gun out of a vehicle, the newspaper reported.

Saia told the Associated Press, “I think that the facts are going to be much different than initially thought and initially reported.”

“The semitruck actually struck Mr. Crawford’s vehicle once,” Saia said, “And then, when he attempted to get the attention of the driver, there was an attempt to run Mr. Crawford off the road.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.