Prosecutor: Grand jury decides against charges in troopers' shooting of 2 after pursuit, kidnapping

Police began pursing their van after they gave false information at an early morning traffic stop in London, Ohio, and then drove away, officials said. They stopped at a truck stop on US 42 and fled on foot, then got into an unlocked tractor-trailer cab and drove off. The truck driver, who was still inside, was shot in the hand, authorities said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and officers from other law enforcement agencies then chased the truck cab through several counties before the pursuit ended in Vandalia on Interstate 70 west, near the Dayton International Airport Access Road. Police then negotiated for about four hours before deciding to approach the vehicle, and when Rodney Helman fired a handgun, three troopers returned fire, hitting both suspects, who both died at a hospital, authorities said.

Prosecutors said both suspects had been shot once each. The truck driver was treated for a wound to the hand. Prosecutors said Rodney Helman's handgun was recovered and ballistics confirmed that it had been fired at least twice.