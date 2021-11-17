Proposed bill sets training rules for armed school employees

The measure aims to undo the effect of an Ohio Supreme Court ruling earlier this year, which held that under current law armed school workers would need hundreds of hours of training.

Under the bill, armed school employees would need to take the eight hours of training required for a concealed weapons permit under Ohio law, then take 18 additional "general" hours of training and two hours of handgun training. Employees would also have to complete two additional hours of general training and two hours of handgun training each year.