Progressive Nina Turner running again for US House in Ohio

Turner, 54, launched her rematch against U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown in a video that pledged she will be a fighter for struggling working-class families.

“America is at a crossroads, wrestling between two futures," she says in the spot. "Do we sacrifice the poor, the working poor and the barely middle class to protect the ultra wealthy? Or do we treat our people as America’s greatest asset and ensure everyone has a real chance to live a good life?”