Profar hits 3-run homer, Gore has 10 Ks as Padres beat Reds

There was more trouble in the third when Trent Grisham led off the with a triple and scored on a bloop single by Jake Cronenworth. After another blooper by Manny Machado, Profar homered into the first row of seats in right field to put San Diego up 5-0.

Machado had three hits.

In the Reds third, Tommy Pham singled and tried to score from first on Kyle Farmer's two-out double to left. He was called out at the plate, but Cincinnati challenged the call. The replay showed Pham got his left hand to the plate just before the tag.

Pham also had a solo homer in the seventh. Farmer had four doubles and two RBIs.

Brandon Drury hit a one-out solo homer in the ninth, and Farmer's fourth two-bagger drove in another run with two outs. Padres reliever Taylor Rogers got Jake Fraley to fly out to right with two runners on for the save.

TRAINERS ROOM

Padres: OF Wil Myers was out after aggravating a bruise between his right thumb and index finger in Tuesday night's game.

Reds: Manager David Bell said 3B Mike Moustakas (right biceps strain) likely will be activated from the injury list Thursday and could be used as a pinch hitter. ... LHP Justin Wilson (elbow soreness) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, the 15th player to appear on the list this season.

UP NEXT

The Reds send Tyler Mahle (1-2) against Padres right-hander Nick Martinez (0-2) in the series finale Thursday afternoon.

