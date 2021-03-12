Probe started after Ohio zoo worker attacked by cheetah

The incident happened Thursday when two animal program staff members were walking the harnassed 4-year-old cheetah, Isabelle, when a worker from the Heart of Africa region approached, the zoo said.

“At this time, Isabelle’s care team had her sit and she was calm and purring. The team invited the keeper to approach closer. When the keeper approached them, Isabelle crouched down and lunged toward the Heart of Africa keeper, who works around giraffes and other hoofstock," the zoo said.