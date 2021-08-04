Probe into police hospital shooting referred to prosecutor

The state completed its probe into the April shooting death of Miles Jackson at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in suburban Columbus and submitted it to the Franklin County prosecutor, who will determine whether to file charges against the officers involved.

Jackson, 27, had been taken to the same hospital earlier on April 12 and had walked away. Westerville police were then called after he was found passed out in a nearby parking lot. After a pat-down, where an officer previously cautioned for rushing missed Jackson's gun, those officers followed medics back to the hospital, where Jackson was met by Columbus police because of city warrants for his arrest.