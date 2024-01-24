Pritchard scores 18 as Central Michigan defeats Miami (Ohio) 71-55

Led by Anthony Pritchard's 18 points, the Central Michigan Chippewas defeated the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 71-55 on Tuesday night
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Anthony Pritchard scored 18 points as Central Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 71-55 on Tuesday night.

Pritchard had seven rebounds and eight assists for the Chippewas (10-9, 5-2 Mid-American Conference). Brian Taylor scored 14 points, going 5 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Markus Harding had 11 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.

Darweshi Hunter led the way for the RedHawks (9-10, 3-4) with 16 points. Anderson Mirambeaux added 13 points for Miami (OH). Mekhi Cooper also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

