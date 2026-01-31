Prince leads Nebraska against No. 11 Ohio State after 28-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska takes on No. 11 Ohio State after Britt Prince scored 28 points in Nebraska's 89-73 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Buckeyes have gone 12-1 at home. Ohio State is 18-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Cornhuskers are 5-5 in Big Ten play. Nebraska averages 82.6 points and has outscored opponents by 18.7 points per game.

Ohio State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Nebraska allows. Nebraska scores 18.3 more points per game (82.6) than Ohio State gives up (64.3).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylee Kitts is averaging 9.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amiah Hargrove is averaging 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Logan Nissley is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.