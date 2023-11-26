Pride's 18 help Saint Bonaventure knock off Miami (OH) 90-60

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Charles Pride's 18 points helped Saint Bonaventure defeat Miami of Ohio 90-60 on Saturday.

Pride had seven rebounds for the Bonnies (4-2). Noel Brown and Daryl Banks scored 16 each.

Darweshi Hunter led the way for the RedHawks (2-3) with 17 points. Ryan Mabrey added 13 points for Miami. Jackson Kotecki had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.