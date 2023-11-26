Pride's 18 help Saint Bonaventure knock off Miami (OH) 90-60

Charles Pride’s 18 points helped Saint Bonaventure defeat Miami of Ohio 90-60
news
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
X

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Charles Pride's 18 points helped Saint Bonaventure defeat Miami of Ohio 90-60 on Saturday.

Pride had seven rebounds for the Bonnies (4-2). Noel Brown and Daryl Banks scored 16 each.

Darweshi Hunter led the way for the RedHawks (2-3) with 17 points. Ryan Mabrey added 13 points for Miami. Jackson Kotecki had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Hamilton businesses all-in on Small Business Saturday
2
Butler County trustee prompts new lawsuit legislation
3
Cunningham Sisters to sing Christmas music at event raising money for...
4
LIST: Butler County businesses to visit on Small Business Saturday
5
Longtime Big Blue radio station WHSS 89.5 FM purchased, is now ClassX
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top