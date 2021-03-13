Preston scores 27 as Ohio stuns top seed Toledo in MAC semis

Setric Millner added 26 points for Toledo.

The Rockets, who squeaked out an overtime win against Ball State in the quarterfinals, easily beat Ohio 95-78 on Jan. 8. But Preston missed that game with an injury, and Toledo had no answer in this one for the smooth junior guard from Florida.

Preston and Vander Plas each dropped 3-pointers late in the first half as the Bobcats built a 43-31 lead at the break.

It's another tough tournament for the Rockets, who have had big seasons end in Cleveland before. Toledo last made the NCAA Tournament in 1980.

