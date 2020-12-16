Preston, Ohio host MVSU

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The prolific Preston has put up 19.3 points, six rebounds and 7.8 assists to lead the charge for the Bobcats. Complementing Preston is Dwight Wilson III, who is averaging a double-double with 15.8 points and 10 rebounds per game. The Delta Devils are led by Cunningham, who is averaging 12.9 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Preston has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 42 field goals and 39 assists in those games.