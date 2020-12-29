Preston, Ohio host BG

UNBEATEN WHEN: Bowling Green is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 47.1 percent or less. The Falcons are 0-2 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bobcats have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Falcons. Ohio has 51 assists on 84 field goals (60.7 percent) over its past three outings while Bowling Green has assists on 39 of 81 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio has attempted the second-most free throws among all MAC teams. The Bobcats have averaged 22.7 foul shots per game this season.

